Coronavirus: Vitality Netball Superleague postponed until at least April 30 | Netball News

The Vitality Netball Superleague board and clubs have made a collective decision to postpone all competition games, league activity, and route handover until at least April 30.

The decision follows a meeting between the parties to discuss and review the position of the 2020 season.

The games of the season were initially postponed with immediate effect and, on Monday night, England Netball made a statement to suspend all forms of netball activity in the country.

The Vitality Netball Superleague board and clubs will have a new meeting in mid-April to review the situation because the coronavirus outbreak is a very fluid and rapidly changing situation.

In a statement, the Vitality Netball Superleague said: "While the 2020 season is only a few weeks old and there has been more enthusiasm and commitment to competition than ever, the health and safety of all players, staff, officials, volunteers and fans is our top priority.

"We look forward to returning to the court in the near future, but only when it is safe and appropriate to do so will we keep you informed of the current league position."

"Finally, we ask that you continue to follow the government's instructions on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, by reviewing the advice provided here. Please stay safe and continue to support each other in these extremely difficult times."

