Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 17, 2020 – Up News Info

<pre><pre>Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH confirms the third suspected case of COVID-19, patient in critical condition - WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Monday, Governor Mark Dayton ordered the closure of bars and restaurants for dinner as the number of coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 51. Meanwhile, the state Legislature also dramatically reduced its operations by the 2020 session.

Here are the latest updates on the outbreak:

  • 4:39 a.m.: The Minnesota House approves COVID-19 emergency investments in the health care system, providing $ 200 million for a response fund.

