Coronavirus updates: four Nets players test positive for COVID-19

Four Nets players have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the team announced Tuesday, more than double the number of known cases affecting NBA players.

Only one of the four players shows symptoms, according to the announcement; All are currently in isolation and under the care of the team doctors.

"All players and members of the Nets travel group are asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with the team's medical personnel," the statement read. “The health of our players and staff is a top priority for the organization and the team is doing everything in their power to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care.

"As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and the surrounding community, and we wish all those who fight this virus a speedy recovery," the statement said.

Brooklyn tested the team upon returning from San Francisco, where they were scheduled to play the Warriors on March 12, according ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The results were positive for four players on Tuesday. Woj also reported that the Nets "paid a private company out of pocket to conduct tests."

All four Nets players join Rudy Gobert and Donavon Mitchell of Jazz and Christian Wood of the Pistons as active NBA players who have tested positive for the virus. Brooklyn last played in Los Angeles against the Lakers on March 10.