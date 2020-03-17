Coronavirus: UK Athletics suspends all events and advises clubs not to train | Athletics News

%MINIFYHTML86d21ee2e627316b1c6aea9cc84113f111% %MINIFYHTML86d21ee2e627316b1c6aea9cc84113f112%







UK Athletics has suspended all events until the end of April, and advised clubs not to hold training sessions, in response to the coronavirus.

The move comes a day after the government issued directives urging people to avoid "nonessential contact,quot; in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

UK Athletics says it will review the situation by the end of next month.

A joint statement by UK Athletics and their Home Country Athletics Federations stated: "The Home Country Athletics Federations (HCAF) in cooperation with UK Athletics have decided to suspend all face-to-face and organized athletics activity until the end of April, where the situation will be reviewed once again.

The London Marathon, to be held in April, was postponed last week until October due to coronavirus.

"This decision was made jointly and unanimously after a detailed consultation between the five organizations and is in accordance with the directives outlined by the government through the Prime Minister in his statement on Monday afternoon.

"This suspension includes all organized sporting activities within the UK, including competitions and leagues, member clubs, race groups and races.

"We recommend that clubs and groups do not conduct training, competitive or other related activities during this period.

"Other suspended activity includes, but is not limited to, training courses, refereeing, education and qualification, and athlete development activities.

"However, those who can continue through e-learning, digital communication platforms and other distance communication methods will continue where they can receive support.

"Finally, wherever possible, athletes and runners of all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and stay active during this time, while following government guidelines on safe distance and safe exercise environments.