Coronavirus treatment: hundreds of scientists struggle to find one

Working at breakneck pace, a team of hundreds of scientists has identified 50 medications that can be effective treatments for people infected with the coronavirus.
Many scientists are looking for drugs that attack the virus itself. But the Coronavirus Research Group at the Institute for Quantitative Biosciences, based at the University of California, San Francisco, is testing an unusual new approach.
Researchers are looking for drugs that protect the proteins in our own cells that the coronavirus depends on to thrive and reproduce.
Many of the candidate drugs are already approved to treat diseases, such as cancer, that appear to have nothing to do with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and at the Pasteur Institute in Paris have already begun testing drugs against the coronavirus that grows in their laboratories. The distant research group is preparing to publish its findings at the end of the week.
There is no antiviral medicine that is effective against the virus. When people become infected, the best doctors can offer is supportive care: Patient gets enough oxygen, controls fever, and uses a ventilator to push air into the lungs, if necessary, to give the immune system time to fight infection.
If the research effort succeeds, it will be a significant scientific achievement – an antiviral identified in just months to treat a virus that no one knew existed until January.
"I am really impressed with the speed and scale at which they move," said John Young, global director of infectious diseases at Roche Pharma Research and Early Development, who is collaborating on some of the work.
"We believe this approach has real potential," he said.
Some researchers at Q.B.I. began studying the coronavirus in January. But last month, the threat It became more imminent: A woman in California was found to be infected although she had not recently traveled outside of the country.
That finding suggested that the virus was already circulating in the community.
"I came to the lab and said we should leave everything else behind," recalled Nevan Krogan, director of the Institute for Quantitative Biosciences. "Everybody has to work all day on this."
Dr. Krogan and his colleagues started looking for proteins in our cells that the coronavirus uses to grow. Typically, such a project can take two years. But the working group, which includes 22 labs, completed it in a few weeks.
"You have 30 scientists on a Zoom call – it's the most exhausting and surprising thing," said Dr. Krogan, referring to a teleconferencing service.
Viruses reproduce by injecting their genes into a human cell. The cell's own gene-reading machinery makes viral proteins, which bind to cellular proteins to create new viruses. Eventually they escape from the cell and infect others.
In 2011, Dr. Krogan and his colleagues developed a way to find all the human proteins that viruses use to manipulate our cells: a "map," as Dr. Krogan calls it. They created their first map for H.I.V.
That virus has 18 genes, each of which encodes a protein. The scientists finally found that H.I.V. It interacts, in one way or another, with 435 proteins in a human cell.
Dr. Krogan and his colleagues made similar maps for viruses such as Ebola and dengue. Each pathogen hijacks its host cell by manipulating a different combination of proteins. Once scientists have a map, they can use it to search for new treatments.
In February, the research group synthesized genes from the coronavirus and injected them into the cells. They discovered more than 400 human proteins that the virus appears to trust.
The flu-like symptoms seen in infected people are the result of the coronavirus attacking cells in the respiratory tract. The new map shows that the virus's proteins travel through the human cell, compromising even with proteins that seem to have nothing to do with creating new viruses.
One of the viral proteins, for example, binds to BRD2, a human protein that tends to our DNA, turning genes on and off. Protein experts are now using the map to discover why the coronavirus needs these molecules.
Kevan Shokat, a chemist at the U.C.S.F., is studying 20,000 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to detect signs that they may interact with proteins on the map created by Dr. Krogan's laboratory.
Dr. Shokat and his colleagues have found 50 promising candidates. The BRD2 protein, for example, can be targeted by a drug called JQ1. Researchers originally JQ1 was discovered as a potential treatment for various types of cancer.
On Thursday, Dr. Shokat and his colleagues filled a box with the top 10 drugs on the list and shipped them overnight to New York to be tested against the live coronavirus.
The medications arrived at the laboratory of Adolfo García-Sastre, director of the Institute of Global Health and Emerging Pathogens at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. García-Sastre recently began cultivating the coronavirus in monkey cells.
Over the weekend, the institute's team began treating the infected cells with the drugs to see if any stop the viruses. "We have started the experiments, but it will take us a week to get the first data here," said Dr. García-Sastre on Tuesday.
Researchers in San Francisco also sent the batch of drugs to the Pasteur Institute in Paris, where researchers also began testing them against coronaviruses.
If promising drugs are found, the researchers plan to test them in an animal infected with the coronavirus, perhaps ferrets, because they are known to have SARS, a disease closely related to Covid-19.
Even if some of these drugs are effective treatments, scientists will still need to make sure they are safe for the Covid-19 treatment. It may turn out, for example, that the dose necessary to eliminate the virus from the body can also cause dangerous side effects.
This collaboration is far from the only effort. to find an effective antiviral drug against coronavirus. One of the most watched efforts involves an antiviral called remdesivir.
In previous animal studies, remdesivir blocked several viruses. The drug works by preventing viruses from forming new genes.
In February, a team of researchers discovered that remdesivir could Eliminate coronavirus from infected cells. Since then, five clinical trials have begun to see if the drug will be safe and effective against Covid-19 in people.
Other researchers have taken surprising new approaches. On Saturday, researchers at Stanford University reported that they used Crispr gene-editing technology to destroy the coronavirus genes in infected cells.
When the Bay Area closed on Monday, Dr. Krogan and his colleagues were finishing their map. They are now preparing a report to publish online at the end of the week, while submitting it to a magazine for publication.
Your document will include a list of medications that researchers consider to be prime candidates for treating people sick with the coronavirus.
"Whoever is able to test them, give them a try," said Dr. Krogan.