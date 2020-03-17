Coronavirus treatment: hundreds of scientists struggle to find one

Working at breakneck pace, a team of hundreds of scientists has identified 50 medications that can be effective treatments for people infected with the coronavirus.

Many scientists are looking for drugs that attack the virus itself. But the Coronavirus Research Group at the Institute for Quantitative Biosciences, based at the University of California, San Francisco, is testing an unusual new approach.

%MINIFYHTML4d1f6cca479623759e01cd06ec4c976811% %MINIFYHTML4d1f6cca479623759e01cd06ec4c976812%

Researchers are looking for drugs that protect the proteins in our own cells that the coronavirus depends on to thrive and reproduce.

Many of the candidate drugs are already approved to treat diseases, such as cancer, that appear to have nothing to do with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.