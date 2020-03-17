Coronavirus, stock markets, primary elections: their report on Tuesday

The US economy USA It begins to close

Like the pandemic it reduces the activity of consumers, business groups, state and local leaders, and a growing chorus of legislators and economists urge the federal government to pay workers to stay home and funnel money to struggling businesses.

The major airline trade group has suggested that a $ 50 billion bailout may be necessary for carriers. President Trump's chief economist Larry Kudlow said Monday he did not expect the industry to need a bailout, but that the government would do what it could.

World markets mixed today, after the S,amp;P 500 fell 12 percent, its worst daily decline since 1987. Here's the latest.

Related: China's economy may have dwindled in the first quarter for the first time since 1976, an ominous sign for the rest of the world.

