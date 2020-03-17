Coronavirus, stock markets, primary elections: their report on Tuesday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering the growing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic and looking forward to Democratic primary vote in three states (Ohio has postponed its choice due to the outbreak).
President Trump advises new limits to stop the virus
Americans must stop unnecessary travel and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10, The president said Monday that he warned that the coronavirus outbreak could extend into the summer.
The US economy USA It begins to close
Like the pandemic it reduces the activity of consumers, business groups, state and local leaders, and a growing chorus of legislators and economists urge the federal government to pay workers to stay home and funnel money to struggling businesses.
The major airline trade group has suggested that a $ 50 billion bailout may be necessary for carriers. President Trump's chief economist Larry Kudlow said Monday he did not expect the industry to need a bailout, but that the government would do what it could.
World markets mixed today, after the S,amp;P 500 fell 12 percent, its worst daily decline since 1987. Here's the latest.
Related: China's economy may have dwindled in the first quarter for the first time since 1976, an ominous sign for the rest of the world.
Go deeper: In the $ 87 trillion global economy, one person's expense is another's income. That simple idea explains the threat posed by the pandemic, writes our senior economics correspondent.
Closer look: Our reporters examined how forced closings are affecting the restaurant industry in New York and Paris.
Related: With millions working and learning from home, internet networks are being tested.
Vote in the shade of the outbreak
The Democratic presidential race moves to Arizona, Florida and Illinois today, the first primaries to be held amid tighter restrictions on the coronavirus.
Ohio was also scheduled to vote today, but its governor, Mike DeWine, said Monday that he and state health officials would ignore a court ruling and postpone the primary election by declaring a public health emergency.
Related: The outbreak could affect turnout less than expected because millions have already cast their vote, particularly in Arizona and Florida.
Closer look: Under intense pressure to win, Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign is trying to reconcile a sense of resignation with a desire to move on.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Cheating in chess
And you thought baseball was bad.
Our sports journalist David Waldstein writes: “Whether it's a secret doorbell planted in a shoe, a smartphone smuggled into the bathroom, a particular taste of yogurt delivered at a key moment, or just online gamers using computerized chess programs, chess may have more traps than any other game in the world. "
This is what is happening the most.
Mueller's charges can be dismissed: The Justice Department dropped the charges against two Russian shell companies accused of financing schemes to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The companies were charged in 2018 in a formal indictment secured by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Brief return in Syria: Amid a ceasefire in the northern Idlib province, some of the hundreds of thousands of displaced residents are returning. But few, if any, say they believe the tranquility will last.
Snapshot: A physicist is trying to untangle the structural dynamics of bird nests using bamboo skewers, above. A nest is "a messy bomb bomb," tough in ways humans have only just begun to understand.
Night comedy: The shows have closed production during the coronavirus outbreak. Our summary will resume when they do.
What we are reading: This New York Magazine article about the fatal stabbing of a college student in a Manhattan park. Jonathan Wolfe, a news producer on "The Daily," called it "an insightful look at how the communities surrounding the park and the city at large have responded."
Now a break from the news
Cook from your pantry: Our columnist Melissa Clark is offering weekly recipe tips for those of us who are trying to make the most of grocery stocks. For the first time: Pumpkin bread.
Watch: Looking for a few hours of distraction between vigorous hand washes? A fake music documentary, two true crime documents, and a ceramic contest are among the nine television shows we recommend.
Read: Was there a murder on the Mayflower? In her new novel, "Contemplated,quot;, TaraShea Nesbit uses a death on the pilgrims' boat to see what life was like for women in the Plymouth Colony.
Smarter life: Self-imposed isolation doesn't require you to give up good food or good wine.
And now for the backstory on …
Covering the market chaos
To break the recent turmoil on Wall Street, Times Insider spoke to Matt Phillips, a reporter at the business desk. Below is a condensed version of the conversation.
Tell us about last week. What happened?
Everyone knew that the virus was spreading in China and compartmentalized it. But there was a psychological change when the virus spread to Italy. Many Wall Street workers have been to Italy. This was not as "foreign,quot; as people thought.
Then there was growing concern about our government's response. Wall Street is neither warm nor fuzzy. What they really want to see is numbers. And if there are no numbers to work with, then Wall Street doesn't know what to do. That there has been no substantial evidence in the United States drove the street crazy.
Were you surprised by the stock market events of the past week?
I would never have predicted a collapse as we saw last week. This was the end of the bull market, in part because the Federal Reserve, which has been a big wind behind the market for a decade, cannot solve it: it cannot print enough money to guarantee that people do not get infected.
How have your sources been reacting?
They say it is scary. People in the stock market generally speak generally because the details are valuable. My job is like trying to measure your temperature with what you think is driving the market, but no one really has any idea. It is truly the sum of millions of people with millions of motivations who take millions of positions, so there is never an answer.
