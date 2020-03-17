Coronavirus restrictions vary greatly in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– While most states have ordered closings in response to COVID-19, Texas is largely leaving it to local governments to decide how to proceed.

In North Texas, that means that many neighboring cities and counties may have drastically different restrictions on community gatherings and whether businesses can remain open.

Governor Greg Abbott said he was confident that cities will make the best decisions for their communities.

%MINIFYHTML455f1b0a0374d22fc2f741ffdb0820cf11% %MINIFYHTML455f1b0a0374d22fc2f741ffdb0820cf12%

Below is an interactive map with the latest restrictions and closings for nearly 100 North Texas cities.