Coronavirus-related closures leave series without end, create dilemma for "empire" and "supernatural" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML2cfb1eae07f3ce3bc2f1b1312e287b1d11% %MINIFYHTML2cfb1eae07f3ce3bc2f1b1312e287b1d12%

In just a week, the coronavirus outbreak spread through the television business, from cause for concern last Monday to the cancellation of week-end weekend parties and the closure of virtually all series and pilots on Friday. Due to the moment, in mid-March, all broadcast series still in production were nearing the end of their seasons. The closings came as quickly as the situation quickly deteriorated that most programs stopped filming midway through the episode.

For many series, including all or almost all CBS, NBC and CW series and some on ABC and Fox, the decision was made immediately that this was for the current seasons, and the remaining episodes 1-2 will not be filmed this spring. As the COVID-19 outbreak situation remains uncertain and unpredictable, it is difficult to financially justify keeping crews for weeks in the hopes of filming one more episode, and restarting production also involves heavy expense.

%MINIFYHTML2cfb1eae07f3ce3bc2f1b1312e287b1d13% %MINIFYHTML2cfb1eae07f3ce3bc2f1b1312e287b1d14% Related story %MINIFYHTML2cfb1eae07f3ce3bc2f1b1312e287b1d15% %MINIFYHTML2cfb1eae07f3ce3bc2f1b1312e287b1d16% The vast majority of UK cinemas close as independent chains join multiplexes to shut down and stop the spread of the coronavirus

The long list of series that failed to film the last episodes of the season includes those on NBC Hypermarket, whose ending was supposed to be the farewell episode of the star América Ferrera. Also includes CBS " NCIS franchise, Bull, FBI, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola Y The neighborhood, NBC Chicago franchise, Law and order: SVU and new Amsterdam, the CW The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Riverdale, Dynasty Y Nancy Drew, ABC The Goldbergs educated Y American housewife and Fox Last man standing.

There are no firm plans for the outstanding episodes of those series. The ideas I've heard are varied, from the episodes that occur when filming begins for the next season to the scripts that are incorporated into the stories of the next season and the scripts that are discarded. (Ferrera has indicated that she is ready to finish her story in the fall.) There's also no decision as to whether those leftover episodes will be included in season orders for next season, for example, 22-24 episodes, or just be lost.

There are a handful of series waiting to come back and finish their orders, like ABC's. Grey's Anatomyand, who has four more episodes to film, NBC The blacklist, who is three and a half years old, and Fox's The resident. But there is no need to film the remaining episodes it is as urgent as that for Fox Empire and the CW Supernatural, which are 1.5-2 short episodes in their final seasons.

The final stretch of episodes for both shows is already airing, so there is no option to postpone the final seasons. There is no possibility to add the episodes to the next season because there is no next season. Even if networks stagger existing episodes to wait for the endings to be made, the originals are expected to run out before it's safe to return to production in the latest installments.

It seems inevitable that the last seasons of the two shows will be interrupted, and the last two episodes will have to air as events, in line with CSI ’The end of the two-hour series on CBS, which aired in September 2015, months after the last regular episode of the previous season's crime drama. If production allows, an end of summer will be broadcast for Empire Y Supernatural You also have the option to resolve fans earlier.

Two other full-length series ending this spring, ABC Modern Family and CBS " Hawaii Five-0, They do not face a similar situation since both had already finished production when the coronavirus crisis arrived. Y The 100, who only had a day or two to film in the series finale, was able to wrap up on Saturday. Executive creator / producer Jason Rothenberg tweeted the news.

That is a wrap. Now stay safe. And wash your hands. # the100 – Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) March 15, 2020

The end of the season is traditionally built as events, culminating in long arches of history and often large cliffs. This year, many of the broadcast series will end their seasons abruptly, with little fanfare.

In addition to depriving broadcast networks of much-needed event scheduling, shorter seasons are also creating scheduling challenges, leaving them with holes to fill. The CW was the first network to make a move to mitigate the impact, replacing an upcoming original from The flash with a repetition to stagger the rest Flash Other episodes may employ a similar strategy.

While the focus has been on episodes that have not been filmed, there are a number of filmed episodes of broadcast series currently going through post-production that may also be affected. For now, editing continues, with producers, typically in edit bays, providing information to editors remotely via Skype / FaceTime or written notes.

But there is concern that post-production houses may close. That would leave a series of episodes filmed and edited without standard streaming audio mix and color correction. The options in that case would be for networks to lower their transmission standards or face even shorter seasons.