Coronavirus precautions affect businesses across the country: New York, Seattle, and San Francisco suspend evictions indefinitely and more

# Roommates, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect virtually every aspect of our daily lives, many companies are finding ways to accommodate those in financial distress, even when their own businesses are suffering as a result of quarantines. , automatic closings and increasing closings. Like the area with the most cases of coronavirus in the US. In the USA, New York has officially announced that all evictions will be suspended indefinitely.

Reports from @CNN, local officials in New York, as well as in Seattle and San Francisco, have decided to temporarily suspend all evictions to support residents who are out of work or on reduced hours, preventing them from paying the rental. . Under most suspensions, owners cannot issue new eviction notices, and existing ones cannot be enforced. Many courts, such as Cook County in Chicago, have already been closed for weeks, so eviction hearings have also been halted.

Most suspensions last up to 30 days. Meanwhile, the New York Board of Real Estate, an organization of homeowners operating 150,000 rental units in the city, has pledged not to execute any eviction order for 90 days.

Elsewhere, several other companies are making adjustments as the reality of mandatory changes in operations is rapidly increasing due to the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak. To meet the overwhelming purchasing demand, Amazon is hiring a record 100,000 new workers to ensure all customer orders are met.

Dollar General is taking special care to accommodate the elderly, the most vulnerable to coronavirus, buying by spending the first hour in each store for the elderly to make sure they have all the essentials they need, essentials that have recently been difficult to get.

On the entertainment front, AMC Theaters announced the difficult, but necessary, decision to close all theaters for six to 12 weeks. Similarly, Regal Cinemas continues to be closed "until further notice,quot;.

As for Uber, the popular ride-sharing company has decided to officially suspend all Uber pool games in the US. USA And Canada to enforce the crucial act of social distancing, which is one of the main ways to curb the coronavirus.

