Coronavirus plunges the United States into recession, California will be severely affected – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United States economy has entered a recession, ending the expansion that began in July 2009, according to a revised Forecast by UCLA Anderson.

The year started off strong, but the mounting effects of the coronavirus pandemic in March reduced the first quarter 2020 GDP growth forecast to 0.4%, according to the revised forecast.

GDP is expected to slow 6.5% in the second quarter and 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the forecast, with a rebound of 4.0% in the fourth quarter, assuming the pandemic ends and normal activity resumes.

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted almost every facet of American life, closing schools and forcing companies to work from home. The tourism industry has been particularly affected, and leisure activity across the country is halting, with much of the San Francisco Bay area ordered to take shelter instead and Los Angeles ordering the closure of most leisure activities, including bars, clubs, bowling alleys, cinemas and restaurants in restaurants.

The forecast says that the economic recession will be more severe in California, because it has a larger share of the tourism industry and trans-Pacific transportation. The Golden State's unemployment rate is expected to rise to 6.3% by the end of the year, and continue to rise in 2021 to 6.6%. For the first quarter of 2021, the forecast predicts that California will lose more than 280,000 payroll jobs, with a third in the leisure and hospitality, transportation and storage sectors.

The authors of the revised forecast say it comes with an important caveat: If the pandemic is worse than assumed, it will be overly optimistic.

The review is the first in the 68-year forecast history to publish an update among its scheduled quarterly releases. The revised prognosis was developed with a review of the 1957-58 H2N2 influenza pandemic.