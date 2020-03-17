Home Local News Coronavirus plunges the United States into recession, California will be severely affected...

Coronavirus plunges the United States into recession, California will be severely affected – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus plunges the United States into recession, California will be severely affected - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTMLb745f24fe8a1afee9499d6370259229f11% %MINIFYHTMLb745f24fe8a1afee9499d6370259229f12%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United States economy has entered a recession, ending the expansion that began in July 2009, according to a revised Forecast by UCLA Anderson.

The year started off strong, but the mounting effects of the coronavirus pandemic in March reduced the first quarter 2020 GDP growth forecast to 0.4%, according to the revised forecast.

%MINIFYHTMLb745f24fe8a1afee9499d6370259229f13%%MINIFYHTMLb745f24fe8a1afee9499d6370259229f14%

GDP is expected to slow 6.5% in the second quarter and 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the forecast, with a rebound of 4.0% in the fourth quarter, assuming the pandemic ends and normal activity resumes.

%MINIFYHTMLb745f24fe8a1afee9499d6370259229f15% %MINIFYHTMLb745f24fe8a1afee9499d6370259229f16%

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted almost every facet of American life, closing schools and forcing companies to work from home. The tourism industry has been particularly affected, and leisure activity across the country is halting, with much of the San Francisco Bay area ordered to take shelter instead and Los Angeles ordering the closure of most leisure activities, including bars, clubs, bowling alleys, cinemas and restaurants in restaurants.

Business seems sluggish at the Naples Ristorante e Bar restaurant in the Downtown Disney District shopping center, which remains open the first day after the closing of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks as fear of the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Anaheim, California , on March 14, 2020. – The World Health Organization said on March 13, 2020 that it was not yet possible to say when the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide, will reach its peak. "It is impossible for us to say when it will peak globally," said Maria Van Kerkhove, who heads the WHO emerging diseases unit, at a virtual press conference, adding, "We hope it will be earlier than late,quot;. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP via Getty Images)

The forecast says that the economic recession will be more severe in California, because it has a larger share of the tourism industry and trans-Pacific transportation. The Golden State's unemployment rate is expected to rise to 6.3% by the end of the year, and continue to rise in 2021 to 6.6%. For the first quarter of 2021, the forecast predicts that California will lose more than 280,000 payroll jobs, with a third in the leisure and hospitality, transportation and storage sectors.

The authors of the revised forecast say it comes with an important caveat: If the pandemic is worse than assumed, it will be overly optimistic.

The review is the first in the 68-year forecast history to publish an update among its scheduled quarterly releases. The revised prognosis was developed with a review of the 1957-58 H2N2 influenza pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©