Coronavirus "Patient Zero,quot; in TN "Human Kindness Experienced at Its Best,quot; After Diagnosis – Up News Info Tampa

– A man who identifies himself as Tennessee's "patient zero,quot; COVID-19 is sharing his story on social media.

"For those of you who don't know, I was a zero patient in Tennessee," wrote Chris Baumgartner Sunday in a Facebook post.

The 44-year-old father, who lives in Williamson County, said physically, his case was at the "low end of the spectrum," but mentally, "our experience has been general."

%MINIFYHTML68cb15a6c9635b1dd9eaf9745aec2fd711% %MINIFYHTML68cb15a6c9635b1dd9eaf9745aec2fd712%

Imagine having to face a virus, so feared, that you now have the entire world on the brink of mass hysteria, while at the same time forced to deal with irrational panic, people demand to know if you are the "one Baumgartner wrote.

Baumgartner said the experience gave him "a new appreciation for those who live under the cloud of stigma every day of their lives. If it is you, know that you are not alone. We are here for you!"

At the same time, he said, "We have also experienced human goodness at its best. We have seen a whole community gather behind us in our time of need."

Baumgartner said that her family never felt alone.

"We have had literally hundreds and hundreds of calls, messages and text messages that encourage us, pray for us and people who stop their own challenges in life, to go through this crazy situation with us," he wrote.

He added, "Something incredible happens when fear and anxiety are replaced by acts of kindness and compassion. God can be experienced in a whole new way for everyone involved."

"Every act of kindness, every message, every call we have received, has ended with the same 5 words: We are praying for you! All of them!" Baumgartner explained.