Coronavirus pandemic puts pressure on Italy's health system | Italy

Names marked with an asterisk have been changed to protect identities.

Rome Italy – As the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus increases in Italy, doctors and nurses under increasing pressure are calling for help as medical supplies run out quickly.

On Tuesday, The Italian Department of Civil Protection said that tThe death toll had increased in the past 24 hours by 345 to 2,503, an increase of 16 percent, as cases rose to 31,506.

Italy, the European epicenter of infection, It is the most affected country after China, where the virus originated and where more than 3,200 died.

"We see new patients arriving daily. Our emergency room had 30 people queuing yesterday, waiting to see if they were positive," Lucia Mondella *, a 50-year-old nurse, told Al Jazeera.

Mondella works in a small hospital near Brescia, A city in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, where the virus has established itself strongly.

Since the start of the outbreak, she has been doing eight or nine shifts a week.

Medical workers in protective suits carry an elderly coronavirus patient on a stretcher to an ambulance in the Gemelli Hospital emergency room, Rome, Italy, on March 16, 2020 (Polyclinic Gemelli / Brochure via Reuters)

There are currently almost 900 intensive care patients in Lombardy, where more than 16,200 have been infected since the start of the outbreak.

"I don't know how long we can take. If we don't get some backing, it will be difficult," said Mondella.

On March 9, Italy's health minister ordered a 50 percent expansion of intensive care units across the country, saying more beds were needed in infectious disease wards.

Lombardy's capacity has grown by 70 percent: 1,038 beds are now allocated to treat patients with COVID-19.

"Our hospitals have converted operating rooms (and) coronary units aimed at those who suffered strokes, and have put in backup ventilators," Giulio Gallera, regional minister of health and wellness in Lombardy, told reporters.

The regional government divided the hospitals into two categories: one group for infected patients, the others to attend to all other emergencies.

Lombardy President Attilio Fontana has also presented a plan to transform an entire pavilion from the former Expo 2015 fair in Milan into an intensive care room.

If carried out, the project would provide 500 more beds.

"I am amazed at how we continue to endure," Mario Rossi *, a 28-year-old nurse, told Al Jazeera.

Rossi works in the emergency room of one of Milan's main hospitals and cares for infected patients who, after a long recovery in intensive care, need a tracheostomy.

"In the past three weeks, I have seen my hospital keep up to date by continually adjusting its wards, but our fans are still not enough."

An emergency decree presented by the government on Monday allocated 3.5 billion euros ($ 3.9 billion) to the health system, for the expansion of intensive care rooms, the acquisition of new mechanical ventilation systems and protective equipment, and the hiring 5,000 new doctors, 15,000. nurses and medical personnel, including those who are still enrolled in medical schools.

Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers wearing protective masks transport the coffin of a person who died of coronavirus to a burial site in Bergamo, Italy (Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters)

Meanwhile, officials in the regions of Lombardy, VenetoCampania Puglia and Sicily have issued local calls for health professionals.

As of Monday, 2,200 doctors and nurses have applied for newly created jobs in Lombardy, and so far, about half have been considered.

"All the specialized doctors at the University of Brescia are enrolling in local hospitals," Gallera said. "However, there is a significant (gap) between those who responded and those who actually agreed to be sent."

On Tuesday, he told local media: "Yesterday, we had almost no free beds in intensive care. I almost started crying after receiving news that 30 fans were sent here."

To cope with the shortage of skilled health workers, Lombardy is in the process of recruiting staff from abroad.

Cuba, China and Venezuela have provided lists of doctors who would be available to start working immediately.

Mario Rossi confirmed that his hospital received a new team of anesthetists.

"But at the beginning we didn't have enough staff anymore, and with the influx of the last four days, we still lack both manpower and spaces."

Carlo Palermo, Secretary General of the L & # 39;Anaao Assomed doctors union, He said young professionals should be offered long-term jobs for sustainability in the National Health Service (SSN), which is understaffed even when it is not a crisis.

"They are mainly offering independent single-use contracts. The regions enroll them in a very critical situation, and then, when they are not useful, they are abandoned," Palermo told Al Jazeera.

According to the union, bIn 2025, hospitals will lack 16,700 medical experts.

"We now have approximately 15,000 specialists currently working on precarious contracts," Palermo said, "if I were a young doctor, I would be drawn to (the prospect of) permanent employment."

But even if there are enough staff, supplies are running low, specifically protective equipment and life support machines.

the Department of Civil Protection He estimates that amid the coronavirus outbreak, 90 million masks are needed each month.

Italy does not produce masks, and With the spread of the pandemic, some of Italy's closest neighbors have been reluctant to export the supplies they may need soon.

"We have closed contracts for more than 55 million. As of March 14, we have already distributed five million masks, but we have also realized that we never received 20 million of them," said Angelo Borrelli, head of the department, to journalists on Sunday. .

"Right now, there is a complete closure of producers in countries like India, Romania and Russia."

Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said: "Since the problem is no longer just Italian, any producer tends to keep what is needed in their own country."

Unlike the countries of Europe, China and Cuba, however, they have intervened to help Italy in its time of need.

Since lack of resources is becoming a critical challenge, a sudden new outbreak could destroy the health system.

"If all of Milan had had a sudden outbreak of infections like the nearby city of Bergamo, we would have already collapsed," said Rossi, the Milan nurse.

For now, as they try to boost the health service, both doctors and politicians keep repeating the mantra: "Stay home as long as you can."