Coronavirus: NFL offseason programs delayed, new rules for free agency

NFL offseason programs have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while new guidelines around free agency were introduced.

%MINIFYHTMLcc5a33264684056ab99e9b38128e2ff011% %MINIFYHTMLcc5a33264684056ab99e9b38128e2ff012%

Teams with new head coaches were due to start their off-season programs on April 6, with the rest starting two weeks later; however, the NFL announced Monday that it had agreed with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to indefinitely delay programs due to COVID-19.

Teams have been told to close their facilities to players, other than those undergoing medically supervised rehabilitation, for the next two weeks.

"Based on the latest guidance provided by top health officials, and in consultation with the NFLPA and our union and medical advisers, we believe this is the right way to protect the health of our players, staff and our communities. " NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"We will continue to make decisions based on the best advice from medical and public health experts and will be prepared to make further modifications as necessary."

The NFL also announced that teams may not bring potential free agents "to a club facility or other location to meet with club staff,quot; when the start of the league new year officially begins on March 18.

Team personnel, including medical personnel, cannot travel to meet a potential free agent.

"The NFL and NFLPA are developing protocols that will provide clubs the opportunity to review the medical records of a free agent player from their previous club (s) and arrange for a free agent player to have a medical examination. in the player's hometown or other nearby location, "a statement said.

"These steps are consistent with those announced last Friday for the club's contact with draft-eligible college players."

The NFL announced earlier Monday that the 2020 draft would take place April 23-25, but with no fans present and not in Las Vegas.