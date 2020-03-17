Coronavirus: Magic Johnson Urges NBA Fans to Stay Safe and Follow Health Guidelines | NBA News

NBA legend Magic Johnson has urged NBA fans to stay safe and follow health guidelines to combat the threat of the coronavirus.

In a video message posted on NBA.com, the Los Angeles Lakers icon said, "I know these are very scary times, but I also know that we can get through these moments together. Join me and the NBA.

"Let's follow all the health guidelines on regular hand washing. It's also especially important that we learn what it means to practice social distancing. Avoid large crowds, parties, and other large social gatherings. Stay home with your family.

"Let's take care of each other, sending love and prayers. Everyone right now, stay healthy."

Current NBA players added their voices to Magic with their own video posts.

"We all miss the fans, our teammates and basketball," Doncic said. "But if we work together, we will be back soon."

"Stay active and keep your mind intact during this difficult time. We are all going to get through this together," Young said.

