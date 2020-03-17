Coronavirus: Kevin Durant, one of four Brooklyn Nets players, will test positive | NBA News

Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant confirmed himself as one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players had tested positive for the virus, and only one of them exhibited symptoms.

Durant, who missed the entire NBA season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, said he was one of three asymptomatic players and felt "fine."

"Everybody be careful, take care and quarantine," Durant said. The athletic. "We are going to get through this."

The Nets have not confirmed the identity of the other players who tested positive but said each of them was "currently isolated and under the care of team doctors."

Brooklyn's last game before the NBA was suspended due to the virus outbreak was against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities to report," the Nets said in a statement.

"All players and members of the Nets travel group are asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with the team's medical personnel.

"The health of our players and staff is a top priority for the organization and the team is doing everything in their power to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care."

Utah Jazz duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the first NBA players to test positive for coronavirus, while Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood was also confirmed as a carrier.

Last summer, Durant signed a four-year contract worth up to $ 164 million (£ 136 million) to join the Nets, ending a three-year term with the Golden State Warriors that brought in two titles and MVP awards from the NBA Finals.