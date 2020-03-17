Coronavirus: Jamie Redknapp asks Premier League to offer financial support in crisis | Football news

Government promises £ 330 billion to help British companies during coronavirus outbreak, but Sky Sports expert urges Premier League to intervene









Jamie Redknapp has called on the Premier League to help those who come down the football pyramid deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plea arises as concerns about the future of lower-league clubs whose revenue stream has been cut off due to the unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak.

The British government has pledged £ 330bn to help British small businesses deal with the crisis, support clubs in the lower divisions of English football are eligible.

That possible relief came too late for Barnet Football Club, where 60 people were on the brink of unemployment after the National League team put all non-playing staff on immediate layoff notice. It is a situation that Redknapp insists cannot be repeated.

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy, it is a time to be bold, a time for courage. I want to reassure all British citizens that this Government will give them all the tools they need to overcome this. Chancellor Rishi Sunak

"When the world is better and we can all reestablish ourselves, it is vitally important that the Premier League and other clubs help and do their best to keep the clubs running." Sky Sports expert said to the debate.

"So many smaller clubs could go out of business because of this, they're going to need a little help. It wouldn't hurt Premier League clubs, given all the money the league creates, agreeing to do something."

4:02 Jamie Redknapp and Millwall manager Gary Rowett agree that it is impossible to predict when the season will end Jamie Redknapp and Millwall manager Gary Rowett agree that it is impossible to predict when the season will end

Redknapp highlighted the impact a closing club could have on individual fans, adding: "A lot of people want to go see their team play on a Saturday."

"If you take that away from their lives and their livelihoods, it could have an impact on finances and mental health. People need football as a pitch, so we must make sure that football does everything possible to provide them financial support to these clubs to keep going. " "

2:11 Speaking about The Debate, Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp and Millwall manager Gary Rowett agree that the priority should be to complete the remaining matches of this season. Speaking about The Debate, Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp and Millwall manager Gary Rowett agree that the priority should be to complete the remaining matches of this season.

Rowett highlights moral responsibility

Millwall manager Gary Rowett joined Redknapp on The debate and echoed his comments, urging football as a whole to do everything possible to help the community at large in these uncertain times.

"There has to be a sense of community," Rowett said. "We are talking about football clubs, but it is the people who work in them, the people who could lose their jobs as a result of these measures to reduce sporting events."

1:55 Jamie Redknapp of Sky Sports and Millwall manager Gary Rowett discuss the programming dilemma English football faces in light of the current suspension Jamie Redknapp of Sky Sports and Millwall manager Gary Rowett discuss the programming dilemma English football faces in light of the current suspension

"There is a moral responsibility for everyone, but particularly in soccer. There is a lot of personal interest right now, people take things off the shelves, but it is about the community and taking care of each other, not only in sport but in general ".

Analysis: cash flow is king for clubs

Sky Sports reporter Geraint Hughes

1:57 Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes examines how government aid to businesses could help sports clubs and associations financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes examines how government aid to businesses could help sports clubs and associations financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic

"Many clubs in sport are not elite, they are essentially part of the UK small and medium business landscape, and they will need help."

'Cash flow for these businesses is sometimes king. If nothing happens in sports, if things are postponed or on hold, there is no cash coming in.

"They still have to play salaries, rents and mortgages, so this guarantee package gives clubs in any sport the option of applying for loan packages."