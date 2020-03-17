Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Checks Can Reach Americans as Jobs Disappear

With large parts of the United States economy closing rapidly due to the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump urged Congress to "go big,quot; with a stimulus package that would include sending checks directly to many Americans.

The details were changing. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin privately told Republican senators that the administration wanted to inject an additional $ 850 billion into the economy. About $ 250 billion would be used to give everyone except the top earner approximately two weeks pay each. Checks would be out sometime in April.

%MINIFYHTML522c82d15876b974ef3cf0ca06504f6413% %MINIFYHTML522c82d15876b974ef3cf0ca06504f6414%

The pandemic is beginning to hit workers hard. Restaurants, cafes, gyms and other companies are laying people off. So are hotel chains: Marriott International is suspending tens of thousands of employees. An avalanche of people asking about unemployment insurance in New York State collapsed the website.

%MINIFYHTML522c82d15876b974ef3cf0ca06504f6415% %MINIFYHTML522c82d15876b974ef3cf0ca06504f6416%

In the least directly affected industries, employers go a long way to keep people on the payroll, even if that means cutting hours. But many lack the means to keep it that way for long.