Coronavirus in Minnesota: Up News Info answers your questions about raising COVID-19 – Up News Info

– Attention parents: Up News Info is answering some of the questions you have been asking about children and the coronavirus (COIVD-19).

Hudson real estate agent and mother Sara Capecchi is preparing for the new normal as her children's schools close on Wednesday.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

%MINIFYHTMLfbf37267f02e602192ad8c70f8c4afd411% %MINIFYHTMLfbf37267f02e602192ad8c70f8c4afd412%

“Our children will now be at home, and we still have to manage work and schedules, and now educate our children at home and be at home with them and limit their exposure to other people. It's going to be really challenging, "Capecchi said.

Up News Info spoke to experts from Gillette Children & # 39; s Specialty Healthcare and Hennepin Healthcare about Capecchi's concerns.

Can children play with friends?

Experts say yes. But limit it to playing with one or two friends, and try to keep children three to six feet away.

How do we keep our kids busy, active, and off their screens all day while working from home?

Experts say stick to routines, including bedtime and screen. Also increase reading and imaginative play.

“We are going to quarantine as much as possible. Does that mean we can't go to birthdays, family birthdays, where there will be a few more people? Does that mean we can't hike at Willow River State Park? Capecchi said.

Experts say birthday parties of less than 10 people, all healthy, are fine. Try to stay six feet away.

Walks and hikes are recommended, but stay away from the outdoor crowds.

Amidst all the unexpected circumstances, parenting problem solving is nothing new.

"Day at a time. That's motherhood right there, "Capecchi said.

READ MORE: Minnesotan shares her family's self-care experience