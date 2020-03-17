Coronavirus in Minnesota: Total number of cases increases to 60 – Up News Info

Health officials in Minnesota announced Tuesday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state has increased from 54 to 60.

The cases are still grouped near the Twin Cities subway, as seen on a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to MDH, counties with cases include: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Wright, Waseca, and Washington.

As of Tuesday, 2,336 Minnesotans have been screened for the disease.

On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz announced the temporary closure of public schools across the state beginning Wednesday, hoping to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Just before St. Patrick's Day, Governor Tim Walz ordered Minnesota bars and restaurants to temporarily close customers who dine starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to expand across the state.

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.