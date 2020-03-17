Coronavirus in Minnesota: Saint Paul public schools to use school bus routes for meal pickup – Up News Info

The St. Paul Public Schools district says it will begin using school bus routes as "food pickup locations,quot; amid the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota.

On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz ordered the temporary closure of all Minnesota K-12 schools, hoping to curb the spread of the disease.

Now the St. Paul Public Schools will provide schoolchildren with a 1-week supply of food at their morning bus stops. Parents are asked to accompany their children to the pickup.

The district tweeted a food bus stop schedule below:

Meal bus stop schedule:

▪️ Every Wednesday: School bus routes with a regular start time of 7:30 a.m. ▪️ Every Thursday: Bus routes to schools with a regular start time at 8:30 a.m. ▪️ Every Friday: Bus routes to schools with a regular start time at 9:30 a.m. – Saint Paul Public Schools (@SPPS_News) March 17, 2020

Families without transportation, or those with medically fragile children, may request that food be delivered to their homes.

