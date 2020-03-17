Coronavirus in Minnesota: Saint Paul public schools to use school bus routes for meal pickup – Up News Info

Home Local News Coronavirus in Minnesota: Saint Paul public schools to use school bus routes...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The St. Paul Public Schools district says it will begin using school bus routes as "food pickup locations,quot; amid the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota.

On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz ordered the temporary closure of all Minnesota K-12 schools, hoping to curb the spread of the disease.

Now the St. Paul Public Schools will provide schoolchildren with a 1-week supply of food at their morning bus stops. Parents are asked to accompany their children to the pickup.

The district tweeted a food bus stop schedule below:

Families without transportation, or those with medically fragile children, may request that food be delivered to their homes.

Please click here for more information.

