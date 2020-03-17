Coronavirus in Minnesota: Prague's new music teacher lifts spirits with online choir – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7d3f87109d3e962eabed6e8707034ba311% %MINIFYHTML7d3f87109d3e962eabed6e8707034ba312%

– Rural Minnesota is feeling the effects of COVID-19 in its own way.

Meg Tietz is a new music teacher from Prague. With school out, she is teaching a different lesson from home.

"As you scroll down, you will see many different people, sometimes people with their children," Tietz said.

She started a Facebook page called "The Singing Space," where children everywhere can hear their choirmaster sing to them in uncertain times.

Teachers and children from around the world have joined. The page has gained 2,000 members since Friday.

"Friends with babies say they are relieved to hear, but the funniest part is how many adults say how much it is helping them," Tietz said.

Prague's new senior, Megan Schoenbauer, is having a strange school year.

"We thought last year was crazy with eight days off with cold and snow. None of that would ever happen again. Now here we are with the next two weeks off, ”Schoenbauer said.

But the New Prague senior is making the most of it by offering help to the elderly with food. She also posted on Facebook that she is ready to help parents who are in a child care situation.

"I am really interviewing a woman after this interview," Schoenbauer said.

The city has around 7,300 people and a grocery store. While some items have been difficult to keep in stock, people are ready to buy for those who can't.

"We are a community that is willing to help each other. Just like working in a hospital. We are ready to help when needed," said buyer Abby Paquette.

"We all stick together. They all help each other. The whole family is how it is here, "said buyer David Nielsen.

