Coronavirus in Minnesota: Musician Jeremy Messersmith broadcasts his COVID-19 test live – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) Twin Cities singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith gave the Internet an intimate look Monday at what it's like to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
He says he had some symptoms and a doctor told him to have the test done. So he kept his camera rolling while being cleaned at a Brooklyn Park self-service clinic.
"The swab is a bit invasive, it's a deep nasal swab," said Messersmith.
He says it is uncomfortable and causes a sneeze.
Messersmith is resting at home for now, and he expects his results in three to five days.
