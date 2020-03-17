Coronavirus in Minnesota: Musician Jeremy Messersmith broadcasts his COVID-19 test live – Up News Info

Twin Cities singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith gave the Internet an intimate look Monday at what it's like to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He says he had some symptoms and a doctor told him to have the test done. So he kept his camera rolling while being cleaned at a Brooklyn Park self-service clinic.

"The swab is a bit invasive, it's a deep nasal swab," said Messersmith.

He says it is uncomfortable and causes a sneeze.

Messersmith is resting at home for now, and he expects his results in three to five days.

