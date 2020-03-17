Coronavirus in Minnesota: How to Apply for Unemployment Benefits – Up News Info

The state says it is intervening to help hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who are likely to be out of work due to the outbreak.

We discuss the steps to follow to apply for unemployment benefits.

The National Restaurant Association says there are almost 200,000 eating and drinking jobs in Minnesota. That doesn't include workers in theaters, fitness centers, and now retail stores that are temporarily closed.

That is why the state has no real projections on how many people will apply for benefits.

At a press conference Monday, Commissioner of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove explained how an executive order will speed up the process, the typical one-week waiting period to access benefits does not apply.

"The most immediate lever we have to tackle this crisis is the state's unemployment insurance program," Grove said.

Some workers will be on sick leave as an option the state says will probably pay more. Unemployment benefits cover about half or your salary up to a maximum of $ 740 per week. The state wants the online process to begin. Click here to start.

The first thing you will see is a coronavirus update on the page and questions answered, such as whether you were temporarily fired, unable to work because your children are out of school, or took a voluntary layoff. Are you eligible for benefits?

Once you determine if this is so, it is easy. Register to log in, connect your personal information and work history. It will probably take a week for a reply and a couple more to receive payment.

"The main goal of unemployment insurance is to help those who have to leave work through no fault of their own, and if there was ever a moment through no fault of their own, it is a global pandemic." Grove said.

If you need to speak to someone, a representative is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. at 4:30 p.m.