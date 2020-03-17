Coronavirus in Minnesota: Hennepin County Libraries Close Due to COVID-19 Concerns – Up News Info

Hennepin County libraries are now closed until early April due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota.

The 41 Hennepin County libraries will be closed until April 6. The announcement was made Tuesday, shortly after the MDH announced that the number of coronavirus positive (COVID-19) cases in the state increased from 54 to 60.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Minnesota: Total number of cases increases to 60

%MINIFYHTMLbf2ed3b42c41b097b9d7dec47ab8fedf11% %MINIFYHTMLbf2ed3b42c41b097b9d7dec47ab8fedf12%

Authorities say that due to the closure, the expiration dates of all physical items have been extended. No item will expire before April 28. Also, the holds that are listed as "pick up,quot; will stay there until at least April 15.

There are still some library resources available from home, including downloadable ebooks and audiobooks. For more information, click here.