Coronavirus in Minnesota: Amazon limits shipments to warehouses for 3 weeks – Up News Info

– To make room for toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other high-demand items during the global viral pandemic, Amazon said it is limiting what independent brands and sellers can ship to their warehouses for the next three weeks.

Products that can be shipped to Amazon include canned beans, diapers, dog food, disinfecting wipes, medical supplies, and various household items. Items such as jeans, phone cases and other non-essential items will not be allowed.

"It's pretty damaging," says Greg Mercer, CEO of Jungle Scout, an Amazon merchant software platform that predicts sales data.

Merchants send their products to Amazon for storage in their warehouses until a buyer buys them. Then Amazon packages the products and ships them to the customer.

Third-party sellers who sell most of their products on Amazon.com may suffer if they run out of stock and are unable to ship more products to Amazon. Shoppers may start to see fewer things to buy on the site. Almost 60% of all products sold on Amazon came from outside vendors in 2018.

"This is getting very ugly and fast," said an outside Amazon vendor, who has sold fashion accessories through the site for several years. The seller did not want to be named for fear of retaliation from Amazon.

Sales fell on Monday, the seller said, adding that news of the spread of the virus and a constantly changing stock market keep buyers away. He said he can't keep up with the monthly loan payment.

"We are in trouble and we may not survive until June," the seller said.

The new restrictions are another sign of how much pressure Amazon's delivery network is facing as more people curl up at home and shop online to avoid crowds.

The Seattle-based company warned customers this week that deliveries may take longer than usual. And on Monday, the company said it will add 100,000 new jobs at delivery centers and its warehouses to keep up with an increase in orders.

Amazon said the new restrictions will last until April 5.

"We understand this is a change for our selling partners and we appreciate your understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers," Amazon said in a statement.

