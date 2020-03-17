Coronavirus Helps Lower Gas Prices – Up News Info Detroit

LOS ANGELES (Up News Info) – The coronavirus is having a huge impact on the economy, but it's also making it cheaper to fill up your tank.

Drivers receive a pleasant surprise with the gasoline pump, cheaper prices. "Every little bit is received positively and helps," says driver Candido Rodríguez. "It will be interesting to see when people stay home and don't drive, really how prices drop," says driver Kiki Heinzer.

Prices have dropped about 19 cents in the past month, according to AAA. The cost of oil is a great reason why. It has been falling since Saudi Arabia decided to increase supply. "Right now we are seeing an oil trend around $ 30 a barrel. When you compare that to last year when we were seeing closer to $ 70 a barrel, you can certainly see how that difference has a big impact on the pump," says AAA's Jeanette Casselano The biggest drop in prices has been in Ohio, where pump prices fell 27 cents.

Casselano says drivers in several southern states are paying less than $ 2 a gallon for gasoline, and more states will join them. "With a lot of people working from home right now, that will have an impact on gasoline demand. We are not going to see so many people on the roads. We could see gas prices drop by another 25 cents in the coming weeks. And that means that for the southern states, which are already below $ 2 per gallon, they can see prices that reach $ 1.75 ”, says Casselano.

That is good news for people who are having financial difficulties due to the coronavirus.

