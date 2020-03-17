Coronavirus: FA Mark Bullingham says it is a priority to finish the 2019/20 season after the delay of Euro 2020 | Football news





Wembley Stadium could be busy next summer with the reorganization of Euro 2020 and possibly the European Women's Championship

Football Association Chief Executive Mark Bullingham says "everyone's priority is to finish this season,quot; after the unprecedented postponement of this summer's European Championship.

%MINIFYHTML75c3ab5c87f354d567b7ef5ecd3344af11% %MINIFYHTML75c3ab5c87f354d567b7ef5ecd3344af12%

Wembley will continue to host seven games next summer, including the semifinals and the final, but the FA recognizes that public health must always be a top priority.

Bullingham also confirmed that the FA is in talks with the government about the financial difficulties clubs are facing as a result of massive postponements.

FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham wants the game to 'unite' to recover from the coronavirus crisis

"Everyone's priority is to finish this season," said Bullingham. Sky Sports News, in an interview from home.

"That is one of the main reasons to delay the euros, to allow a window that, if the virus is under control, there will be a window to potentially end the season. At the moment, we don't know what will happen." We are planning every eventuality, so that we can react. The most important thing right now is people's health.

"We are covering every eventuality. Right now we have a series of contingency plans and we will continue to adapt as we get more information."

"Clearly, there are different scenarios, if you try to end the season before the end of June and after. Right now … there are so many variables, we are building a contingency for each different eventuality. Some are more complicated than others, but priority number one at the moment is the health of the nation, and football will play a role in that. "

Bullingham has called for the game to "unite,quot; as it supports clubs facing financial difficulties following an unprecedented suspension from all matches.

"We are aware that there are many affected clubs across the EFL, the National League and the bases," Bullingham said. "We continue to talk to the government about it and to the entire football family, we should all come together. In terms of specific details, I can't go any further right now."

When asked if the FA could bail out some clubs, Bullingham replied, "I cannot say that, at this time, no."

The FA will talk to UEFA about the schedule for the European Women's Championship following the delay of Euro 2020 one year

The Football Association will hold talks with UEFA about the reorganization of the 2021 Women's European Championship in England.

"Clearly there will have to be a delay," he said. "We need to work with UEFA to determine whether it will be later in 2021 or 2022. It is a very important competition for us and we want to do well. Not having a FIFA World Cup in the summer of 2022 means there is a window for it. "

Bullingham met with England manager Gareth Southgate on Monday night.

"He feels, in the same way as everyone else, that there are more important things than soccer," he added. "We will react to what we have in front of us. Soccer has been incredibly united. Stakeholders have united, both nationally and internationally, to do what we can in the face of what is clearly a very difficult situation. But the soccer family has come together. "