coronavirus: EU seeks to prevent US acquisitions of coronavirus research companies – Latest news

European Union leaders will debate on Tuesday how to prevent the hostile acquisition by the United States of EU-based research companies at the forefront of the development of coronavirus drugs and vaccines, authorities said.

The talks, to be held in an extraordinary video conference on the EU's response to the virus crisis, come a day after the European Commission promised financial support to a German company after it emerged that Washington was trying to persuade it of move your research to the United States. state

"The leaders will discuss what can be done against the hostile acquisitions of American companies in the field of research," said one diplomat, adding that in the 5pm video conference (1600GMT), EU leaders would also consider new funds for the sector in the fight against coronavirus. .

The Commission pledged 80 million euros ($ 88 million) on Monday to Germany-based CureVac, a biotech company that the EU executive said had developed a new technology that could reduce vaccine costs and provide a rapid response to COVID-19, the disease caused by The new coronavirus.

German government sources said Sunday that the US administration. USA He was investigating how he could gain access to the possible vaccine developed by CureVac.

CureVac said Monday night that it had not received a takeover bid from the United States.

"It is not just about CureVac. Many other companies are concerned," an EU official told Reuters, referring to the video conference agenda of EU leaders.

"There is very intense contact between companies and member states. We are looking for a way to continue together," said the official.

In early March, the Commission committed up to € 45 million for research into vaccines and treatments for coronavirus.

"I am proud to have leading companies like CureVac in the EU. Their home is here," said the head of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, when she announced EU funding to the company.

In the video conference, EU leaders will also discuss measures to limit the spread of the disease across the EU's internal and external borders, and the economic impact of the outbreak in Europe.

