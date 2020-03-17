Coronavirus: Chancellor Rishi Sunak says soccer clubs are eligible for government support | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLcf2a56129b6f22062c911f1d5ef928a011% %MINIFYHTMLcf2a56129b6f22062c911f1d5ef928a012%





Chancellor Rishi Sunak says smaller clubs will benefit from government financial support

Football clubs that lose revenue due to match suspension due to the coronavirus will be eligible for government support, confirmed Foreign Minister Rishi Sunak.

All league football in England was suspended until April 3, while matches in Scotland were halted indefinitely due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Barnet of the National League put all non-gambling staff on notice of layoff as Sunak presented a £ 330 billion package to help businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rehman Chishti, conservative MP for Gillingham and Rainham, warned that many clubs, such as those for Sky Bet League One and Two, depend on the income they receive on game days.

Gillingham's case was raised with the chancellor by local MP Rehman Chishti

Addressing Sunak, Chishti said: "A specific point for the chancellor raised by the president of the Gillingham Football Club, the division one soccer club, and which also encompasses division two.

"Many of those games for those clubs are postponed. They depend on the earnings of the day to support them."

"Can the Chancellor say what will be done to work with those smaller soccer clubs and organizations to ensure that their HMRC payments are properly dealt with and they are given soft loans over a certain period of time to ensure that they can overcome these difficult challenges? and difficult? circumstances? "

Sunak replied: "I can tell (Chishti) that his football club, like many others, will be eligible for the relief measures and subsidies that I have announced today.

"Regarding HMRC, we activated time to pay last week, now there are 2,000 dedicated and dedicated HMRC officers ready to take calls from companies like Gillingham Football Club to provide exactly what they suggested, a deferral of their tax payments and an agreement scheduled to pay them. "