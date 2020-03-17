Coronavirus: Blaise Matuidi becomes the second Juventus player to test positive | Football news





Blaise Matuidi joined PSG's Juventus for £ 18.2 million in August 2017

Blaise Matuidi has become the second Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.

The Italian champions confirmed Tuesday that the World Cup-winning French midfielder has been in voluntary isolation since March 11, describing him as "good and asymptomatic."

Juve center-back Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have COVID-19 last week.

Matuidi has played 31 times in all competitions this season, including a 2-0 victory over title rival Inter Milan that was played behind closed doors.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced earlier this month that all sports in the country would be suspended until April 3 at the latest.