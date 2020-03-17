Cops are back on the streets in the Quibi series – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe8933ad17ec0d0ab0c7327e544c6823411% %MINIFYHTMLe8933ad17ec0d0ab0c7327e544c6823412%

It's been 11 long years since Reno 911! He hung up his bulletproof vests at Comedy Central, but agents guarding the world's largest small town are back. In small doses. Here's our first look at Quibi's brief revival of cult comedy. Check out the clip above.

The clip sees the family police officers on the list, joking about the squirrels in the vent above them. Everyone can hear the little critters, but are they … singing? Decide for yourself, but the gang is skeptical and begins to wonder if their lieutenant is losing her, and if it's time for "a Mice and Men "in Primm.

Returning for documentary fake duty are the main cast reprising their roles from the original 2003-09 series: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio and Mary Birdsong.

Ben Garant, Lennon, and Kenney-Silver co-created the ensemble comedy and also wrote the new season for Quibi. Comedy Central Productions is behind Quibi Reno 911!, and Executive Producer Peter Principato of Artists First, along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Wendi McLendon-Covey is also a producer.

Quibi, the short-form digital store founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and run by Meg Whitman, launches on April 6.