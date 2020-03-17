Colorado Republican calls forced closure of restaurants "socialist,quot;

A prominent Colorado Republican is teaming up with several other high-profile personalities to attack the United States' response to the new coronavirus.

In recent days, Jim Pfaff, chief of staff for the Republican caucus of the state House of Representatives and a candidate for the Woodland Park City Council, has posted messages on Facebook and Twitter opposing the social distancing measures, calling on the closures of "socialist,quot; bars and restaurants and mentioning a national effort to "ban Trump protests,quot;.

The national effort to ban Trump protests has begun. – Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) March 13, 2020

Pfaff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Early Monday morning, Pfaff posted on Facebook that he agreed with the message from Republican Rep. Devin Nunes encouraging people to go to local restaurants and pubs despite warnings from public health officials. On March 9, Pfaff shared on Twitter a clip from Fox Business presenter Trish Regan accusing Democrats of using the coronavirus to create "mass hysteria to encourage a mass sale in the marketplace,quot; and to "demonize and destroy the President,quot;.

It started in China under a communist government that could not contain it. Therefore, it was inflicted on 100 countries by the Chinese. https://t.co/HdJgdkIhbr – Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) March 13, 2020

Following those comments, Regan was removed from her primetime spot.

Pfaff also shared a story about Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announcing the closure of bars and restaurants.

"Absolutely socialist," said Pfaff. "This is a basic freedom of association problem."

Last week, he shared another post comparing sick pay for family leave with "someone else's family paying you for not working."

With everyone staying home for #COVID ー 19Just think of the thousands of lives that will not be lost this year by catching the common flu. – Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) March 15, 2020

The comments are irresponsible and incorrect, said Dr. Sandy Johnson, director of the University of Denver's School of Global Health Affairs. Social distancing and other measures recommended by public health officials are known to work, he said.

"At best, it is ignorant and at worst it is quite detrimental to social harmony and public health," Johnson said. "You should be more considerate if you want to be in a leadership role. We can't be selfish at times like this. "