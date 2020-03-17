Colorado Republican calls forced closure of restaurants "socialist,quot;

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colorado Republican calls forced closure of restaurants "socialist"

A prominent Colorado Republican is teaming up with several other high-profile personalities to attack the United States' response to the new coronavirus.

In recent days, Jim Pfaff, chief of staff for the Republican caucus of the state House of Representatives and a candidate for the Woodland Park City Council, has posted messages on Facebook and Twitter opposing the social distancing measures, calling on the closures of "socialist,quot; bars and restaurants and mentioning a national effort to "ban Trump protests,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML83473b92b0728376fc880e452a71205911%%MINIFYHTML83473b92b0728376fc880e452a71205912%

Pfaff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Early Monday morning, Pfaff posted on Facebook that he agreed with the message from Republican Rep. Devin Nunes encouraging people to go to local restaurants and pubs despite warnings from public health officials. On March 9, Pfaff shared on Twitter a clip from Fox Business presenter Trish Regan accusing Democrats of using the coronavirus to create "mass hysteria to encourage a mass sale in the marketplace,quot; and to "demonize and destroy the President,quot;.

Following those comments, Regan was removed from her primetime spot.

Pfaff also shared a story about Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announcing the closure of bars and restaurants.

"Absolutely socialist," said Pfaff. "This is a basic freedom of association problem."

%MINIFYHTML83473b92b0728376fc880e452a71205913%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here