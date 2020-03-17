CNN employee in New York tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML447dffa2bd567fe8a90b03e734526b5a11% %MINIFYHTML447dffa2bd567fe8a90b03e734526b5a12%

A CNN staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest employee of a news organization to contract the disease.

The top three broadcast networks, CBS News, ABC News and NBC News, reported that one or more employees have contracted the virus. CNN's Brian Stelter reported that CNN employees in New York received a memo that the employee is "in very good health today."

The coronavirus has posed a challenge for all networks, at various levels, as they operate with reduced staff due to social distancing at their workplaces. At the same time, they had to deal with colleagues who contracted the virus along with the need to quarantine those who may have had contact with them.

On Monday, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, co-hosts of the third hour of Today, He stayed home for a period of self-imposed isolation after one of the show's producers tested positive for the virus. CBS News foreign correspondent Seth Doane said in CBS this morning that he had contracted the virus as he reported on his experience from his home in Rome.

"This is a serious virus with possibly life-threatening consequences … and even if you only have mild symptoms (like me) it is essential that we take quarantine seriously and stop the spread of the virus," Doane wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, CBS News closed its broadcast center studios late last week for a deep cleanup, and reopened them with a series of restrictions that limit occupancy to those employees with an essential need to be present for network productions.