Closure of the coronavirus may mean changes to the format of the Super League, admits Chief Executive Robert Elstone | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLa7844429eeb546e94865fe5df4b0975411% %MINIFYHTMLa7844429eeb546e94865fe5df4b0975412%







Super League Chief Executive Robert Elstone admits that radical changes to the season's structure can be considered if there is a prolonged closure.

%MINIFYHTMLa7844429eeb546e94865fe5df4b0975413% %MINIFYHTMLa7844429eeb546e94865fe5df4b0975414%

%MINIFYHTMLa7844429eeb546e94865fe5df4b0975415% %MINIFYHTMLa7844429eeb546e94865fe5df4b0975416%

The Rugby Football League (RFL) and Super League jointly announced on Monday that all matches, from the first flight to the community game, will be postponed until April 3 at the latest due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the decision. The government stops supporting mass meetings.

Two full rounds of league action will be missed and there is serious doubt about the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round draws to be played the weekend of April 4-5.

Some clubs are already behind with games due to Cup and Storm Ciara postponements, while the Catalan Dragons also have games against St Helens and Leeds to reorganize them after they were victims of the World Club Challenge and the Coronavirus respectively.

Super League Chief Executive Robert Elstone says the situation remains "smooth,quot;

Elstone says discussions have already taken place with Super League clubs about how format changes should be made when matches eventually return.

"It has to be very fluid," he said. "We have already talked internally and with the RFL about how we could accommodate that."

"Ultimately, the clubs want to protect their regular list of local season games and that should take priority."

"There will come a time when it will become more challenging. But the message is that this is being monitored on a day-to-day basis and accessory lists will emerge similarly, subject to government advice and messages."

It is not inconceivable that the long-awaited Ashes Series in the fall could be the victim of a prolonged outage.

The home state series between Queensland and New South Wales could be moved later in the year

In Australia, it was learned that talks have already been ongoing with Queensland and New South Wales about moving the home state series from mid-season to October and November, which would directly clash with the kangaroos' scheduled visit to England.

Meanwhile, RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer says the governing body has not ruled out seeking government help during the forced layoff.

"In the next two weeks, we intend to review everything," Rimmer said. "All partners in the equation, which will include the government and the commercial and broadcasting partners, will have to come together and find solutions."

"Neither side is going to solve this."