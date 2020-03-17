CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Football news

















UEFA is holding an emergency meeting with European clubs, leagues and national federations today to decide what happens to this summer's European football calendar in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee will hold talks with the heads of international sports federations today about the Tokyo Olympics.

The Grand National has been canceled. A crowd of around 70,000 was expected to attend Aintree on April 4.

Super League has been suspended until April 3: Castleford's victory over Saint Helens on Sunday was the last game to take place.

And Rugby Union in England has been suspended at all levels until April 14. The RFU says that all activities, including club training, league and cup games, and rugby education courses, must stop.

And the Premier League Darts event scheduled for Thursday in Newcastle has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, October 1.