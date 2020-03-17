City of Fort Worth imposes stricter restrictions on public spaces in COVID-19 fight – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth is the last major city in Texas to impose stricter restrictions on public spaces and buildings in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Betsy Price made the announcement Tuesday through a press conference on Facebook.

"We urge everyone to take personal responsibility," he said.

All bars and restaurants will be moved to carry out or delivery within the next 24 hours.

Price also reminded people to use social distancing when shopping for food.

"We are encouraging our supermarkets to be more diligent in social distancing," Price said.

Fire code and inspection staff are already talking to local businesses to make sure people are in line with the new restrictions.