Cinemark to Close 345 US Theaters USA Wednesday – Deadline

Cinemark joins other major US show circuits. USA To close its doors to the growing coronavirus pandemic. The network said Tuesday that it will close all 345 of its American theater starting Wednesday.

"Throughout these absolutely unprecedented and evolving times, one thing will not change, and that is Cinemark's dedication to its team members and viewers," said Mark Zoradi, CEO of Cinemark. "The decision to close our theaters in the United States was incredibly difficult, but we know it is the right thing to do, as global concerns about the coronavirus continue to rise. We will closely follow the recommendations of national and local government health organizations and look forward to inviting everyone to once again enjoy experiencing movies with Cinemark. ”

