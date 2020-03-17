Cindy Parker reportedly drops future paternity lawsuit

In the midst of the "baby mama drama,quot;, it seems like Future might have something working in their favor. According to Bossip, his alleged baby mother, Cindy Parker, dropped her paternity suit against the rapper.

Lawyers for the Texas natives filed a no-demand notice on March 13. Basically, they asked the judge to dismiss the case because she is reportedly no longer interested in going ahead.

As previously reported, Parker filed a lawsuit last year seeking paternity custody and child support, claiming that the rapper ATL allegedly abandoned his son. He also submitted DNA evidence as part of the case alleging that his son is over 99 years old and is likely a half-brother with his other alleged baby, the daughter of Eliza Reign.

With this, one can only assume that an out-of-court settlement has been reached. Either way, I think it's safe to say that this issue has been resolved.

