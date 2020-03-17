CHSAA Spring Season Cancellation Possible Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Marc Johnson lives for Colorado high school baseball. But he believes this season, his 48th coach in the state, will be wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm definitely preparing to lose the season," said the Cherry Creek coach. "My intuition is that they are going to close the spring as they did for everyone in the NCAA … I think (the odds of playing) are slim, and I'm not sure there will be a summer (club), much less a Spring season ".

CHSAA, forced to cancel the final stages of state basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus, suspended all spring sports until April 6. That statement came Thursday.

In the time since then, the CDC recommended not to hold meetings of 50 or more for the next eight weeks, and the White House advised people not to meet in groups of more than 10, both limits that the sporting events of the high school would probably pass. The CHSAA spring season is scheduled to end with the state baseball championships on June 6.

Meanwhile, the CHSAA office is closed as staff works remotely until March 30. Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said the association will meet again on that date with a meeting with athletic leaders from across the state to decide what to do next.

"We will evaluate all of the information, as it can change hourly and largely within a 24 hour period," Blanford-Green said. "We want to make sure that when we meet again, we make the best decisions based on current and relevant information that exists at the time.

"As much as we would like to give definitive answers right now, that is not the world we are living in right now."

While Blanford-Green and CHSAA aren't going to rush into a cancellation, even as localized blocks begin to take effect across the country, some coaches like Logan Bobzien are "holding hope."

"Right now I'm feeling for the older people on my team and I'm trying to keep a positive attitude for those guys," said Bobzien, who coaches Arapahoe's children's lacrosse. "Also, a lot of our guys don't go to the next level, so this is the last time they play lacrosse with their friends in an organized way."

Arapahoe's lacrosse got into a game, beating Mountain Vista 14-9 last Thursday, in a contest that was brought up later on the schedule and urgently organized a few hours earlier.

"Both teams played hard, they played with spirit, and coming out of that locker room I was glad we were able to achieve that game," said Bobzien. "Being able to play once and put on the shirt, knowing what might be happening with the season, that meant a lot to both sides."

Bobzien's Warriors were among the few lucky teams to compete before CHSAA suspended the spring game. Along with boys 'baseball and lacrosse, girls' lacrosse, girls 'soccer, girls' golf, girls 'tennis, boys' swimming and track are in serious danger of their seasons being canceled.

Meanwhile, those within the preparation ranks can only do what Johnson plans to do. Respect social distancing, stay as tuned in to sport as possible, and take advantage of the downtime that the coronavirus pandemic has forced on the local and national athletic community.

"I will see as many baseball things on Twitter as I can and spend time with my family," Johnson said. "You probably also watch some baseball movies. Bull Durham and the major league movies are at the top of the list."