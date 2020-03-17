Chris Brown makes his fans laugh with these two coronaviruses and not

Chris Brown is also riding the coronavirus meme wave, and he's been trying to post all kinds of fun posts to his followers on social media. Here's the last post he shared that makes his fans laugh in the comments like there's no tomorrow.

Here is the song he shared on his social media account.

People are laughing out loud in the comment section, and they showed their gratitude to the singer for making them laugh during these really stressful moments.

Many people stay these days, after the last announcement that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, made the other day.

He said the guidelines for fighting the coronavirus are in effect for 15 days, but that the new virus could lurk until July or even August.

People were scared because they understood that the guidelines can go until August, but it has finally been revealed that this is probably not the case.

Apart from this, Chris is living his best life these days together with his children. Since her baby mom, Ammika Harris gave birth to her baby, Aeko, Chris has been completely amazed.

Speaking of Ammika, she seems to have gotten a new tattoo on her chest. It is a simple red heart, as you will see in the photo he shared on his social media account, Instagram.

Many enemies hated the comments, but die-hard Ammika fans leaped to his defense.

One fan said: They literally continue to hate you for some reason. Any other celebrity could have gotten this same tattoo, and they'd all be like OMG YES and whatever, but since it's you, people judge anything little. It is sad, honestly.

It is not really clear if Ammika and Chris are together these days, if they are dating or just co-raising.



