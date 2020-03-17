Children and coronaviruses: research reveals that some become seriously ill

The coronavirus that is unleashed worldwide has tended to gently tread on children, who represent the smallest percentage of the tens of thousands of infections identified so far.
Now, the largest study to date on children and the virus has found that while most develop mild or moderate symptoms, a small percentage, especially infants and preschool-age children, can become seriously ill.
The study, published online in the journal Pediatrics, looked at more than 2,000 sick children in China, where the pandemic began. It provides a clearer picture of how viruses affect younger patients, knowledge that experts say can help influence policies such as school closings, hospital readiness, and the deployment of eventual treatment and vaccine.
The researchers analyzed 2,143 cases of children under the age of 18 that were reported to the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of February 8. Just over a third of those cases were confirmed with laboratory tests. The rest were classified as suspected cases based on the child's symptoms, chest x-rays, blood tests, and whether the child had been exposed to people with coronavirus.
About half of the children had mild symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, cough, congestion, and possibly nausea or diarrhea. More than a third, about 39 percent, became moderately ill, with additional symptoms including pneumonia or lung problems revealed by CT scan, but with no apparent respiratory distress. About 4 percent had no symptoms at all.
But there were 125 children, nearly 6 percent, who developed a very serious illness, and a 14-year-old boy with confirmed coronavirus infection died, said Shilu Tong, lead author of the study, director of the department of clinical epidemiology and biostatistics. at the Shanghai Children's Medical Center. Thirteen of them were considered "critical,quot;, on the verge of respiratory or organic failure. The others were classified as "severe,quot; because they had severe respiratory problems.
"Indeed, what this tells us is that hospitals must prepare for some pediatric patients because we cannot rule out children entirely," said Dr. Srinivas Murthy, associate professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia, who was not involved. in the study.
"The main conclusion," continued Dr. Murthy, "is that children are infected at rates that may be comparable to adults, with much less severity, but that even within children, there is a spectrum of disease and there is a handful that requires more aggressive therapy. "
According to the study, more than 60 percent of the 125 children who became seriously ill or had a critical illness were 5 years old or younger. Forty of them were infants, younger than 12 months.
Dr. Tong said he believed that younger children were more susceptible to infection because their respiratory systems and other bodily functions are developing rapidly.
Dr. Andrea Cruz, associate professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and co-author of A comment on the study said preschool-age children and babies are likely to become ill due to their "immaturity of the immune system."
"They have not been exposed to viruses before and therefore cannot mount an effective immune response," he said in an interview.
Scientists are actively trying to determine why so many children appear to emerge relatively unscathed from the new coronavirus, a pattern that also characterized previous outbreaks of the closely related SARS virus in China and MERS in the Middle East. The cases of children with the new coronavirus infection in Italy, Singapore and South Korea appear to be similar, Dr. Murthy said.
A theory that is becoming increasingly important is that the receptor or protein in human cells to which viral particles bind, called the ACE2 receptor, is not prominently expressed in young children or could take a different form, Dr. Murthy said.
"It may not be as developed in children as it is in adults," he said, which could make it difficult for spikes in tiny viral particles to bind and enter cells so the virus can replicate.
Another theory is that "most children have healthier lungs,quot; than adults, Dr. Cruz said. Adults are likely to have been more exposed to contamination throughout their lives, and adults with severe coronavirus disease have tended to have underlying health conditions or weakened or aging immune systems.
It's also possible, experts say, that children's immune systems don't speed up to attack the virus as much as adult immune systems do. Doctors discovered that some of the serious damage that infected adults have suffered has been caused not only by the virus itself, but by an aggressive immune response that creates destructive inflammation in the body's organs.
The new study, while comprehensive and includes cases in China, not just where the outbreak originated in Wuhan, leaves many questions unanswered. For example, the researchers found that the majority of severe and critical cases occurred in children with suspected, rather than confirmed, coronavirus infection, increasing the chance that other infections will wreak havoc on their bodies, in addition to or possibly even instead of Covid-19.
It is also unclear whether the United States can expect the relatively small number of child cases reported in China or whether it should prepare for more.
"The age pyramid in China is really different from that in the United States: they have far fewer children than we do," said Dr. Cruz, who believes, like other experts, that large numbers of people with mild or asymptomatic illnesses have not been affected. registered because the test was not performed in those cases. "You have had a lot of insufficient evidence in children because the focus has been on adults. We have probably underestimated the burden of disease in children."
Answering questions about coronavirus in children could reverberate far beyond the pediatric population. It could shed light on why some patients are at higher risk. And, said Dr. Murthy, studying the physiology of those who are least affected could help in the development of the treatment and the vaccine.