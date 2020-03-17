Children and coronaviruses: research reveals that some become seriously ill

The coronavirus that is unleashed worldwide has tended to gently tread on children, who represent the smallest percentage of the tens of thousands of infections identified so far.

Now, the largest study to date on children and the virus has found that while most develop mild or moderate symptoms, a small percentage, especially infants and preschool-age children, can become seriously ill.

The study, published online in the journal Pediatrics, looked at more than 2,000 sick children in China, where the pandemic began. It provides a clearer picture of how viruses affect younger patients, knowledge that experts say can help influence policies such as school closings, hospital readiness, and the deployment of eventual treatment and vaccine.

The researchers analyzed 2,143 cases of children under the age of 18 that were reported to the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of February 8. Just over a third of those cases were confirmed with laboratory tests. The rest were classified as suspected cases based on the child's symptoms, chest x-rays, blood tests, and whether the child had been exposed to people with coronavirus.