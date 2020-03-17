Chicago Bears Pry Robert Quinn of Dallas Cowboys with a 5-year contract – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have lost their 2020 season sack leader Robert Quinn and the Chicago Bears have agreed a 5-year deal for $ 70 million with $ 30 million fully guaranteed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports on the deal:

the #Bears are signing pass broker Robert Quinn for a 5-year, $ 70 million contract with $ 30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan of @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the ex #Cowboys star after a great year. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

