Chicago Bears Pry Robert Quinn of Dallas Cowboys with a 5-year contract – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
<pre><pre>Chicago Bears Pry Robert Quinn of Dallas Cowboys with a 5-year contract - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have lost their 2020 season sack leader Robert Quinn and the Chicago Bears have agreed a 5-year deal for $ 70 million with $ 30 million fully guaranteed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports on the deal:

%MINIFYHTML6440b0229773896c48a408f753593dfb11%%MINIFYHTML6440b0229773896c48a408f753593dfb12%

This is a developing story

%MINIFYHTML6440b0229773896c48a408f753593dfb13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here