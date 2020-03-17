Chet Hanks urges people to be less selfish: no more hoarding toilet paper

Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19, the virus that is sweeping the international community. Tom and Rita went to the actor's Instagram page to reveal that they tested positive for the disease while filming a new movie about Elvis Presley in Australia.

Then, in response to news reports, Chet Hanks released an Instagram video explaining what was going on with his family. The young man revealed that the news was true, however, he assured everyone that they were doing well and that they were not even "so sick,quot;.

Now that his parents have been discharged from the hospital, Chet went out to address those of the American population who had been accumulating bottled water and toilet paper. In an Instagram update, Chet scoffed at all those who have been behaving "selfishly."

The 29-year-old man explained in his post that people accumulating resources were "part of the problem." Chet continued to urge his fans and followers to behave in a way that is more conducive to the health of others, rather than oneself.

Earlier last week, Chet Hanks revealed the Instagram video that confirmed what the media reported: that Tom Hanks and his wife were ill. For the most part, many people online were understanding and understanding.

However, there were many others who clearly have not forgotten some of his alleged transgressions, even when he imitated a Jamaican accent while at the Golden Globes.

Regardless of Chet's perception, the world has seen diagnoses from other stars, including Idris Elba. In addition, Rachel Matthews, the Frozen 2 star, released an Instagram story earlier today, revealing that she had been screened for the disease and the results were positive.

In her Stories, Rachel also revealed a symptom timeline that she experienced over the past week, which was relatively consistent with the regular flu virus. The actress wrote that she had fatigue, sore throat, body aches, aches, and general discomfort.



