Chet Hanks Offers Coronavirus Updates To Parents

Chet Hanks, the son of Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, shared another update on the parents' condition on Monday.

According to Chet, his parents were removed from an Australian hospital after being quarantined for five days.

"They are out of the hospital," Chet said. "They're still in quarantine, obviously, but they feel much better. So it's a relief. I just want to tell anyone else who has loved or if you are affected by the virus yourself, I pray to you because a lot of people are suffering apart from my parents right now. "

Last week, Hanks revealed that he and his wife had contracted the coronavirus but were doing well. At one point, Chet was furious after a Twitter user posted that he wished he had contracted the virus instead of his father.

It's great to know that they are doing well.