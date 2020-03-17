Check out the most popular Irish in Hollywood

Getty Images, FilmMagic, WireImage
Lucky that … lucky us!
It is St. Patrick's Day and we all have a lot to feel lucky about thanks to some of the hottest men who came from Emerald Isle.
From their accents to their devilish looks, these Irish men always light up any TV show or movie they are in.
As you get ready to celebrate the holidays in your best green outfit, and so you don't get pinched, grab some Irish whiskey, a green beer, and your lucky charm as you feast your eyes on our favorite celebrities who came from Ireland.
Over the years Hollywood has been infiltrated by men from across the pond and we are not mad about that.
Actors like Liam Neeson and bad boy Colin Farrell For example, exports of lush and beautiful land.
Who else do we have to thank Ireland for bringing into our lives? The super sexy Christian Gray, also known as Jamie Dornan, that's who!
You also have alums of game of Thrones Y Harry Potter, with Liam Cunningham Y Domhnall Gleeson in our list
Take a look at the men below to make this your best St. Patrick's Day.
Andrew Scott
Kneel before this Irish king! Andrew Scott may be more recently known for playing the hot priest in the second season of Flea bag but for many of them, he will always be the villain Jim Moriarty of Sherlock.
Jamie Dornan
Hello Mr. Gray! the Fifty Shades of Grey Star comes from Northern Ireland and has passed out since 2006 when she starred in her first movie. Marie Antionette. Since then, the handsome boy has become a sex symbol thanks to playing Christian Gray in the Fifty shades franchise.
Pierce Brosnan
Brosnan Pierce Brosnan! The silver fox could have grown up in England, but he was born and spent a few years in Ireland, which is why both countries have happily claimed the James Bond actor. No matter how old Brosnan is, it shows that he is still a huge eye-catcher and we are so happy to see him in any movie … even when he sings OMG!
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell He is the Irish bad boy we all know and love. It is one of the biggest hits of the Emerald Isle starring in movies like, Minority Report, SMASH., Crazy Heart and soon in the next movie, Artemis Fowl.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers He is tall, dark and handsome and we love him so much. King Henry VIII has been in The Tudors, the sexy vampire Dracula in Dracula and most recently appeared on Vikings.
Jack reynor
Sure, she portrayed the world's worst boyfriend in Midsommarbut IRL any girl would be lucky for Transformers: Age of Extinction& # 39; s Jack reynor be waiting for you at the end of a rainbow.
Domhnall Gleeson
Come on, we had to have at least one hot redhead on this list! Domhnall Gleeson He gives redheads and Irishmen around the world a good name with his success as a leading actor in It was time, Anna Karenina, Peter Rabbitoh and playing Bill Weasley on the Harry Potter Serie.
It may also have switched to the dark side for him after seeing his role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Niall Horan
Niall Horan rose to fame as part of almost every British boy band Only one directionBut even then she stood out with her blonde hair and Irish roots. Her accent is sexy, her voice is amazing and her style is perfect. Now the artist is gone on his own, and has just released his latest album. Heartbreak Weather this last weekend.
Liam Cunningham
The north remembers Liam CunninghamSer Davos Seaworth's incredible performance in the iconic show. game of Thrones. If you miss seeing the actor on your screen, don't be afraid, as he will star in the next movie. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Serie.
Aidan Gillen
There were many hot British men who starred game of Thrones, but Aidan Gillen He was an outstanding Irishman who could not be ignored. The experienced actor has also been seen in The dark knight rises, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials Y Bohemian Rhapsody.
Aidan Turner
Orlando Bloom It could be our favorite English of The Hobbit franchise but Aidan Turner He has won the Best Irish position in the franchise. Like Kili, he made fans of the fantasy series smile every time he appeared on screen and proved that even dwarves can be hot.
Hozier
The singer of "Take Me to Church,quot; is a total rock star and dressed in black, screams Irish bad boy, which is fine with us.
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender He is a German-Irish star, born in Germany raised in Ireland, and boy is he a star. The red-haired artist is known for his roles in the Brothers band, playing the titular role in Steve Jobs and playing Erik Lensherr in the X Men franchise.
Allen leech
He could be a movie star with roles in Bohemian Rhapsody Y The imitation game, but for us this Irish boy will always be Tom Branson, driver become a member of the family Downton Abbey.
Cillian Murphy
The Irish musician-turned-actor has amazing features and an even more memorable appearance on screen. You've probably seen it in 28 days later…, in one of the The beginning of batman movies like Dr. Jonathan Crane / The Scarecrow or like Thomas Shelby in the hit series Peaky Blinders.
Daniel Day-Lewis
OK so Daniel Day-Lewis He's technically British, but he has mourning citizenship in England and Ireland, so he counts. He currently also resides in Ireland, making him a national treasure in both countries. Not only is he a well-known theater star, but he is an Oscar-winning actor, making him even more attractive.
Colin O & # 39; Donoghue
For us he will always be Captain Hook of Once Upon a time, but Colin O & # 39; Donoghue It is also a serious Irish dream.
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson he's a complete rude on screen, especially with his role in TakenSo we are not surprised that he is also an Irishman. His accent, ferocity, and ability to play a sensitive character in his role in Love actually make him one of the best actors on the Emerald Isle. If you didn't catch it last year in Men in Black: InternationalSo we also know which movie you should watch this week!
Colin Morgan
The 33-year-old actor brought magic to the screen beginning with his role in the BBC fantasy series. Merlin, and since then it has become a staple of television with concerts The fall Y Humans. Oh, and it's pretty pretty to look at too.
Robert Sheehan
The edgy actor looks good with his curls and shaved head, making him even easier to love. Starting at Misfits and continuing her current role in The umbrella academy, Robert Sheehan & # 39; s made it clear that he can also act.
Chris O & # 39; Dowd
funny boy Chris O & # 39; Dowd He is one of our favorite men in Ireland. We first fell in love with him in Bridesmaids and then in This is 40 Y Shrink. You can also add an Emmy to your list of achievements, as the actor caught one at the 2019 ceremony for his role in State of the union.
Stuart Townsend
The Dublin, Ireland native has been in the spotlight a lot thanks to his past relationship with Charlize TheronBut his ability to act is what kept him there … and his good looks. He is best known for The League of Extraordinary Knights and a recurring role in Salem.
Jason O & # 39; Mara
We are green with envy for anyone who gets to work with the hot ones Jason O & # 39; Mara, who has been a mainstay on our televisions since Terra Nova. After additional roles, like his previous part in Protection agents. and its current representation in The man in the high castleO & # 39; Mara will play Zeus in the next series Gods and heroes.
