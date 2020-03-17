Check out the most popular Irish in Hollywood

Lucky that … lucky us!

It is St. Patrick's Day and we all have a lot to feel lucky about thanks to some of the hottest men who came from Emerald Isle.

From their accents to their devilish looks, these Irish men always light up any TV show or movie they are in.

As you get ready to celebrate the holidays in your best green outfit, and so you don't get pinched, grab some Irish whiskey, a green beer, and your lucky charm as you feast your eyes on our favorite celebrities who came from Ireland.

Over the years Hollywood has been infiltrated by men from across the pond and we are not mad about that.

Actors like Liam Neeson and bad boy Colin Farrell For example, exports of lush and beautiful land.

Who else do we have to thank Ireland for bringing into our lives? The super sexy Christian Gray, also known as Jamie Dornan, that's who!

You also have alums of game of Thrones Y Harry Potter, with Liam Cunningham Y Domhnall Gleeson in our list