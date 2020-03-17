Home Entertainment Charmin & Cottonelle Address National Shortage Of Toilet Paper

Charmin & Cottonelle Address National Shortage Of Toilet Paper

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Toilet paper brand Charmin and Cottonelle released statements after customers complained of low supply following the massive panic purchase that occurred last week.

"We understand how frustrating this is, and we want you to know that we take our responsibility to our consumers very seriously," says the Charmin statement. "We are producing and shipping Charmin at record levels, and working diligently to get the product to our retailers as quickly as possible so everyone can #EnjoyTheGo!"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©