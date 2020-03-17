Charmin & Cottonelle Address National Shortage Of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper brand Charmin and Cottonelle released statements after customers complained of low supply following the massive panic purchase that occurred last week.

"We understand how frustrating this is, and we want you to know that we take our responsibility to our consumers very seriously," says the Charmin statement. "We are producing and shipping Charmin at record levels, and working diligently to get the product to our retailers as quickly as possible so everyone can #EnjoyTheGo!"

Several fights across the country and in the UK were reported to have broken out over toilet paper – customers are desperate not to be caught as the global pandemic continues.

"Our employees are working 24 hours a day to ensure that our products, made here in the US, get to you as quickly as possible," said Cottonelle's statement. "In the meantime, please contact us if you have additional questions or concerns."