Charli XCX causes a change in the music industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the & # 39; Quarantine Diary & # 39;

Isolated at home in the midst of the COVID-19 spread, the & # 39; Boom Clap & # 39; singer She shares tweets about the thoughts she has had while trapped at home during the crisis.

Charli XCX You are writing a "quarantine" or "self-isolation" journal while isolating yourself at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

With concerts canceled around the world, the star has been taking advice to avoid social contact with others to avoid spreading the COVID-19 disease that has swept the world since the beginning of the year.

To make the most of her time alone, she has tweeted what she called her "quarantine journal" of the thoughts she has been having at home during the crisis, beginning the first day on Sunday, March 15.

"Being addicted to quarantined work is quite stressful," she explained. "Yes, I'm doing everything I can at home: creating mood boards, planning video ideas, thinking about lyrics changes to new songs," but admitting it felt "a little bit pointless."

Reflecting on how the world has come to a standstill and how it affects his mental health, he added: "As many things cancel and many things stop around me, I start to wonder: what if this change is permanent – or at least semi-permanent. "

The star, who later clarified that he was not officially quarantined in another tweet, but that he practiced self-isolation and social distancing, was concerned about the effects of the coronavirus crisis on his mental health and the music industry in general.

"Quarantine also makes me think about the possibilities of change within my industry. I'm talking about extremes here, because maybe this will all end sooner than we expected, but if not, what will happen to the live shows? ? Will the idea of ​​meeting at a concert, a club or a party become increasingly distant?

Hits creator "Boom Clap" continued to wonder if live broadcasts will replace concerts and TikTok will surpass music videos and marketing, before promising to share more of his thoughts with his fans when he continued his diary.