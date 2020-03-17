Charlamagne Tha God is considering leaving & # 39; The Breakfast Club & # 39;

Charlamange God is reportedly considering moving away from The Breakfast Club as his current contract is coming to an end.

His contract does not expire until the end of the year, but a source told Page Six that he already has "many other potential deals on the air."

"He loves working for I Heart Radio [parent company of Power 105.1], but is contemplating his next move," the source told the entertainment outlet.

There was some speculation last year, after Charlamagne and Angela Yee reportedly fell for their interview with Gucci Mane. Gucci was very disrespectful with his interactions with Yee, and was criticized by social media for not defending her.

But everything seems to be fine in the camp right now. Leaving the program would mean they would have to replace it, and who could fill those shoes.

"He is not sure what he is going to do," the source said. "There are so many potential deals up in the air, and he just wants to keep his options open and think strategically."

His contract ends in December.