Charges: Justin Whitehead stole the apartment after finding his dead neighbor inside – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 35-year-old man was charged with a subpoena in Anoka County for allegedly robbing his neighbor's apartment after discovering that the man had died inside him.

Justin Whitehead faces a second-degree robbery charge.

The Coon Rapids Police Department says it responded to reports of a deceased man in an apartment in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW in Coon Rapids on January 2.

Whitehead had located the man, who told police that he had entered the man's residence to verify him after noting that his door had been left open for an extended period of time. Inside Whitehead said it found out the man had died, before leaving the apartment and calling 911, according to court documents.

Police officers checked surveillance cameras in the building and determined that Whitehead had allegedly also broken into the apartment multiple times, to take "two televisions, fishing rods, a jump pack, two tackle boxes, and a small container of plastic with soda can tabs. "

Investigators say Whitehead later admitted to removing the property and placing it in his apartment, in a post-Miranda statement.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for the crime is 10 years in prison and / or a $ 20,000 fine.