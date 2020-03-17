Celebrities who have been affected by the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has spread to 146 countries. More than 164,000 cases have been recorded worldwide and among them are also some celebrities who have been affected by the virus as the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus continues. Celebrities are turning to social media platforms to inform their fans about their illness and raise awareness about COVID-19.
Here is the list of celebrities worldwide who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 …
Luis Sepúlveda: The best-selling Chilean writer, who lives in northern Spain, also said he was infected. Reports say he showed symptoms of the coronavirus in February, after returning from a literary festival in Portugal.
Idris Elba: The British actor and musician said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16 in a video posted on Twitter, and that although he had no symptoms so far, he was isolating himself from others.
Olga Kurylenko: Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko revealed on March 15 that she had tested positive. The 40-year-old woman, who starred in Quantum of Solace, said she had been "ill for nearly a week,quot; with fever and fatigue before being diagnosed.
Rachel Matthews: Frozen 2 and Happy Death Day star Rachel Matthews tested positive for coronavirus. He accessed his Instagram on Monday night to let his fans know the same.
Well we can only say one thing, stay safe!
